The Devil Is A Democrat

Democracy is not a way to God. No election opens the gates of heaven. No majority decides what the truth is nor what is moral and good. Democracy is the path of the Lowest Common Denominator. It is government by the masses. In and of itself the average person and conventional understanding is not evil. It is the need for an arbitrator to oversee the direction society will take that guarantees poor results. Democracy is ultimately the church abdicating responsibility for its direction. The abdication is not just wrong, it comes at a high cost. Those who wish a human master must pay the price of government, this in itself starts the church on a slippery slope into dependency on secular institutions. The church loses its connection with God and the people of God lose their connection with each other. Democracy does this, it provides us with a path to socialism and apostasy.



