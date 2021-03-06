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SURVIVING THE TRANSFORMATION INTO THE NEXT ERA
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131 views • March 06, 2021
Kent discusses his visions and spiritual communications describing the areas to be most affected by Earth changes. Together, he and Renee discuss how you can prepare, how you can ease the stress of a changing world, and what you can expect in the next awesome era!
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