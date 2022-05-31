Talks Between Chinese FM Wang Yi and 10 Pacific Island Nations Fails To Reach an Agreement

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05/30/2022 India media Wion: Talks between Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and 10 pacific island nations failed to reach an agreement on the pact after several regional leaders voiced deep concern. Beijing has been eyeing to strengthen its sphere of influence in the South Pacific region.