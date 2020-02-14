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Liberals May Be Missing The Fold
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17 views • February 14, 2020
This morning I found an article at summit.news that has solidified my belief that liberalism is a mental disorder ... and it also let me know that I was on the right track back in 2015 when I too was looking for an explanation to the liberal chaos that was ravaging our Nation.
Summit.news article: https://summit.news/2020/02/12/survey-finds-people-who-identify-as-left-wing-more-likely-to-have-been-diagnosed-with-a-mental-illness/
My blog post The Saving Grace Of Liberalism: https://brassboundamerican.blogspot.com/2015/11/the-saving-grace-of-liberalism.html
Summit.news article: https://summit.news/2020/02/12/survey-finds-people-who-identify-as-left-wing-more-likely-to-have-been-diagnosed-with-a-mental-illness/
My blog post The Saving Grace Of Liberalism: https://brassboundamerican.blogspot.com/2015/11/the-saving-grace-of-liberalism.html
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