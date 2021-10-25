America Unhinged w/ Dr. Brian Ardis

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On America Unhinged this morning, Dr. Diamond had on Dr. Brian Ardis who warned that the FDA would be voting on vaccine mandates for children 5-11. It is imperative that you watch and share this time-sensitive information that you will not get in the main-stream media.
Find Dr. Ardis at https://thedrardisshow.com/
Dr. John Diamond