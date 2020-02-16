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Understanding Trump's Peace Plan Deal of the Century on Israel-Palestine
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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20 views • February 16, 2020
If Americans Knew
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The plan: http://iakn.us/peaceplan
News from the region: http://iakn.us/latestnews
Citations for the statements in the video are below:

Information about the history is in Alison Weir's book "Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel" (http://iakn.us/AOBJ-book), and on the websites IfAmericansKnew.org (https://ifamericansknew.org/) and IsraelPalestineNews.org. (https://israelpalestinenews.org/)

and in "The Real Story of How Israel Was Created" https://ifamericansknew.org/history/r...

Information about billionaire campaign donor Sheldon Adelson is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TFi-...
and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwLaX...

Information on the Israeli attack on a US Navy ship, the USS Liberty, is at https://ifamericansknew.org/us_ints/u...

Statistics and additional information on the issue is at https://ifamericansknew.org/

Information on the decision to name the new Jewish state "Israel" is on the Ha'aretz website (Ha'aretz is a major Israeli daily newspaper) https://www.haaretz.com/.premium-why-...

"...Members of the movement usually referred to the hoped-for nation to be formed in Palestine as 'the Jewish State,” as it was called by Theodor Herzl (in German) – 'Der Judenstaat'.....

"...On May 14, 1948, a couple of days before the British rule over Palestine ended, the Jewish leadership in Palestine met in Tel Aviv. Presided over by David Ben-Gurion, who would become Israel’s first prime minister, the small group decided that a Jewish state would be declared independent on the day the British left.

"Then the small band turned to discussing what to name the state.

"According to the only source extant for the proceedings, an article by Palestine Post writer Moshe Brilliant, published a year later, at first the group wanted to go with the name Judah, the name of the ancient Jewish Kingdom. But this name was rejected, after some discussion, since most of historic Judah fell outside the borders of the nascent state according to the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine that was on the table at the time.

"The group turned to other possible names – among them 'Zion' and 'Tzabar' (sabra) – but then someone suggested “Israel” and a vote was held. The name “Israel” won by 7 to 3..."
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