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Weekend NEWS Bulletin #11
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10 views • August 08, 2021
These are today’s top stories!
Apes will now recieve an experimental COVID Vaccine at the NC Zoo.
The Cuomo brothers are being exposed for the corrupt degenerates that they are and thrown under the bus, but is there more to the story?
These and more!
THIS WEEKS NEWS BULLETIN:
NY AG releases report on Andrew Cuomo: https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-ny-ag-concludes-andrew-cuomo-sexually-harassed-multiple-women-retaliated-against-accusers
Brother Chris Cuomo is silent on issue:
Chris Cuomo Silent on Brother’s Sexual Harassment Scandal https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/chris-cuomo-silent-on-brothers-sexual-harassment-scandal_3932685.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Jason Whitlock on Olymlic Sprinters: https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/whitlock-us-olympic-relay-failure-exposes-the-bigger-problem-undermining-the-success-of-black-men?utm_source=theblaze-breaking&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20210805SponsoredTrending-BlitzDigital&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%20TheBlaze%20Breaking
Epoch Times CRT: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/crt-shares-the-same-ideology-as-chinas-cultural-revolution-chinese-american-warns_3930826.html?utm_source=News&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-08-04-3&mktids=dba1ea0f8b0defd86676ed0c99e2b12f&est=0hRN41j4Eh%2BXIjSYpvS8iD%2BcFCrqsaj3pivReV6x2E0ph52D8psop2Cyd%2BK63Hl7%2FbI%3D
Infrustructure Bill paid for??? https://www.theblaze.com/news/infrastructure-bill-cbo-256-billion-deficit
Chinese “Dossier” on Americans: https://m.theepochtimes.com/chinese-regime-has-stolen-enough-data-to-compile-dossier-on-all-americans-official_3936760.html
Nigerian Genocide: https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/report-17-christians-per-day-hacked-to-death-by-islamists-in-nigeria/
Bonus Segments (Rumble and Brighteon):
Orphan Holocaust: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-05-toxic-covid-vaccines-orphan-holocaust.html
Fauci Accused of Genocide 30 Years Ago??? WHY DOES AMERICA TRUST THIS GUY?!?! https://rumble.com/vh7jo3-30yrs-ago-robert-willner-accused-anthony-fauci-of-genocide.html
Criticizing Fauci should be a HATE CRIME?!?! https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-04-plos-biology-criticizing-fauci-federal-hate-crime.html
Robert Malone: Founder of mRNA Tech on the Vaccine: https://rumble.com/vkcljx-july-26-2021.html
Hannity Shills for Big Pharma: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-23-sean-hannity-uses-fox-news-covid-vaccination.html
Biden Ignores Policy And Mandates Vaccine For Troops: https://thenewamerican.com/in-another-reversal-biden-admin-to-mandate-covid-vaccines-for-military-without-fda-approval/
Is This Rex84?!?!?! https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/homeland-security-using-covid-order-to-fly-illegal-immigrants-into-mexicos-interior_3937208.html?utm_source=News&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-08-06-3&mktids=a74eebe436b04e9290f4515e9cebe917&est=18BPzAImFR%2B0MpwpmWz%2B%2FU%2F9LrpdWFCeVB9DZ9%2F8uDGNj2fXBIWAaomYrkgvAGZZiCs%3D
More info on Rex84: http://lookintoit.org/REX-84.html
https://rumble.com/vkucdq-weekend-news-bulletin-11.html
Facebook: Course Correction Radio
MeWe: Course Correction Radio
Twitter: @CourseCorrRadio
Gab: @Course_Course_Radio
Parler: @CourseCorrectionRadio
Brighteon: Course Correction Radio
Apes will now recieve an experimental COVID Vaccine at the NC Zoo.
The Cuomo brothers are being exposed for the corrupt degenerates that they are and thrown under the bus, but is there more to the story?
These and more!
THIS WEEKS NEWS BULLETIN:
NY AG releases report on Andrew Cuomo: https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-ny-ag-concludes-andrew-cuomo-sexually-harassed-multiple-women-retaliated-against-accusers
Brother Chris Cuomo is silent on issue:
Chris Cuomo Silent on Brother’s Sexual Harassment Scandal https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/chris-cuomo-silent-on-brothers-sexual-harassment-scandal_3932685.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Jason Whitlock on Olymlic Sprinters: https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/whitlock-us-olympic-relay-failure-exposes-the-bigger-problem-undermining-the-success-of-black-men?utm_source=theblaze-breaking&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20210805SponsoredTrending-BlitzDigital&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%20TheBlaze%20Breaking
Epoch Times CRT: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/crt-shares-the-same-ideology-as-chinas-cultural-revolution-chinese-american-warns_3930826.html?utm_source=News&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-08-04-3&mktids=dba1ea0f8b0defd86676ed0c99e2b12f&est=0hRN41j4Eh%2BXIjSYpvS8iD%2BcFCrqsaj3pivReV6x2E0ph52D8psop2Cyd%2BK63Hl7%2FbI%3D
Infrustructure Bill paid for??? https://www.theblaze.com/news/infrastructure-bill-cbo-256-billion-deficit
Chinese “Dossier” on Americans: https://m.theepochtimes.com/chinese-regime-has-stolen-enough-data-to-compile-dossier-on-all-americans-official_3936760.html
Nigerian Genocide: https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/report-17-christians-per-day-hacked-to-death-by-islamists-in-nigeria/
Bonus Segments (Rumble and Brighteon):
Orphan Holocaust: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-05-toxic-covid-vaccines-orphan-holocaust.html
Fauci Accused of Genocide 30 Years Ago??? WHY DOES AMERICA TRUST THIS GUY?!?! https://rumble.com/vh7jo3-30yrs-ago-robert-willner-accused-anthony-fauci-of-genocide.html
Criticizing Fauci should be a HATE CRIME?!?! https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-04-plos-biology-criticizing-fauci-federal-hate-crime.html
Robert Malone: Founder of mRNA Tech on the Vaccine: https://rumble.com/vkcljx-july-26-2021.html
Hannity Shills for Big Pharma: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-23-sean-hannity-uses-fox-news-covid-vaccination.html
Biden Ignores Policy And Mandates Vaccine For Troops: https://thenewamerican.com/in-another-reversal-biden-admin-to-mandate-covid-vaccines-for-military-without-fda-approval/
Is This Rex84?!?!?! https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/homeland-security-using-covid-order-to-fly-illegal-immigrants-into-mexicos-interior_3937208.html?utm_source=News&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-08-06-3&mktids=a74eebe436b04e9290f4515e9cebe917&est=18BPzAImFR%2B0MpwpmWz%2B%2FU%2F9LrpdWFCeVB9DZ9%2F8uDGNj2fXBIWAaomYrkgvAGZZiCs%3D
More info on Rex84: http://lookintoit.org/REX-84.html
https://rumble.com/vkucdq-weekend-news-bulletin-11.html
Facebook: Course Correction Radio
MeWe: Course Correction Radio
Twitter: @CourseCorrRadio
Gab: @Course_Course_Radio
Parler: @CourseCorrectionRadio
Brighteon: Course Correction Radio
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