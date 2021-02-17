© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happened to Elijah Cummings?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
440 views • February 17, 2021
Elijah Cummings was said to have died of natural causes in October of 2019. But he had a prominent role in the Benghazi hearings and was present for the IRS scandal. After taking all the evidence into consideration, bearing in mind we are told there is a covert operation to drain the swamp, what say you?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.