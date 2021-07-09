Coronavirus and talking to your government officials 2-8-20 by Dr Paul Cottrell

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Letter:
Coronavirus and Bio-Patriot Act:
Dear xxxx,
I am concerned about the ballooning out of bureaucracy. In particular, I DO NOT WANT, more money being appropriated for a permanent cabinet position because, it will eventually lead to a new agency! FEMA, and it’s current appropriations, are adequate!
Thank you,