Type 1&2 Diabetes Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:23 - What do you do to those with hypoglycemia without medications?

00:01:35 - Any thoughts about red light therapy? And Methylene Blue? For mitochondrial function & charge, relevant for diabetes too?

00:04:31 - What is the connection between CKD-Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes? Do the dietary recommendations stay the same? I heard some leafy greens and vegetables are bad for CKD and protein as well.

00:09:43 - My son is pre-diabetic. He is only 30. He exercises regularly and he takes Berberine herbs, but he still has diabetes. He has lost weight, and he is not on any medication. Can you please help my son?

00:14:08 - Is type 1 reversible as well as type 2? Or just 2 only.

00:14:19 - What about type 1 with retinopathy & neuropathy? 62 years with diabetes!

00:19:47 - I have been sick with many awful symptoms and issues since 2018 and only being 30 years old. I have wanted to see you for years since I got sick to get answers and help. However, because of some traumas in my life and being on the East Coast with not much funds to travel to CA or Mexico, I was wondering if there are any programs you offer or anything like resources for someone like me in my situation to see you, or if you might know of a Dr you would recommend in the Pennsylvania area. Is there anything you could recommend?









