"Black transplantologists" arrived near Artemovsk, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering losses

In the LPR, they reported the appearance of "black transplantologists" near Artemovsk, they are engaged in the removal of organs from killed or mortally wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

“Three weeks ago, the notorious Elizabeth Debru arrived in the Atremovsk region. <…> She arrived with representatives of the so-called Mozart PMC, I will now list their names - these are John Wesley, Andrew Milbourne (founder of the Mozart PMC - ed.) Henry Rosenfeld , these are supposedly members of the Mozart PMC. In fact, these people were exposed back in 2014-2015, when there were fierce battles on the territory of Donbass, they were exposed as "black transplantologists," said Vitaly Kiselev, LPR police colonel.

He emphasized that "black transplantologists" have now arrived near Artemovsk in order to capitalize on the losses suffered by the AFU.

"<...> they could not stand aside and not make money on this, on the organs of those AFU soldiers who today are dying in almost entire platoons, or even battalions," Kiselev added.