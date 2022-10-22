Bannon Attorney says Jan 6 Committee made mistake with DOJ Prosecuting Contempt Charge

“[Steve Bannon] believed, as his lawyer did, that he did the only thing constitutionally permissible. We don’t impose criminal liability for that, generally”: Steve Bannon’s attorney, David Schoen, says the January 6th House Select Committee made a mistake by holding Bannon in contempt when there were still civil enforcement options available.
