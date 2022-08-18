The New IRS Apparently?

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no context to this one because i just came across it on telegram and no idea where it came from... but it appears to be the new IRS agents going through extensive preliminary training for armed patriots or something lol? @healthranger @healthranger @his crew--> plz find out what this is exactly because im loosing my mind