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Police trying to arrest Piers Corbyn, STAND UP X, Sheffield, 5th September 2020
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105 views • September 06, 2020
An appalling situation. Piers is a true hero standing up against this fascist tyranny. This was a peaceful march until the NAZI storm trooper tactics were deployed. No individual police to blame and credit to the police medic who hopefully saved Rob's life. But he was unconscious for a good 4-5 minutes. The responsibility goes goes to the terror unit commander via Boris Johnson.
It was reported that 25,000mv EMF were recorded outside Downing street last week on the protest of the 29th. I put it to people that this loss of ability for Rob to breath and uptake oxygen may have due to 5G direct energy beams from the street furniture the street furniture. The symptoms of acute respiratory syndrome described by New York doctors during the peak of the 'coronavirus' pandemic. (altitude sickness).
It was reported that 25,000mv EMF were recorded outside Downing street last week on the protest of the 29th. I put it to people that this loss of ability for Rob to breath and uptake oxygen may have due to 5G direct energy beams from the street furniture the street furniture. The symptoms of acute respiratory syndrome described by New York doctors during the peak of the 'coronavirus' pandemic. (altitude sickness).
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