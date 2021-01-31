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Pastor Artur Pawlowski and Kevin J Johnston Discuss Illegal Fines and The United Nation
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21 views • January 31, 2021
The undeniably unbelievable Kevin J. Johnston and the spectacular Pastor Artur Pawlowski get together to talk about how many illegal tickets and fines are being issued to both the pastor and the general public under the instruction of the pathetic mayor of the city of Calgary, NAHEED NENSHI.
The current mayor of Calgary is equally as we can prophetic as the current mayor of Toronto, John Tory.
Weak people and I will not use the word men, always lash out at others as opposed to trying to find a way to be wheel leaders. Canada no longer has any real leaders in charge and thus the entire country is sinking fast.
Tonight's show discusses these topics and many more.
The current mayor of Calgary is equally as we can prophetic as the current mayor of Toronto, John Tory.
Weak people and I will not use the word men, always lash out at others as opposed to trying to find a way to be wheel leaders. Canada no longer has any real leaders in charge and thus the entire country is sinking fast.
Tonight's show discusses these topics and many more.
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