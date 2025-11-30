BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 11/30/2025
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: The man who shot those National Guards used to work for the CIA. Are you surprised? We'll talk population reduction and The Great Awakening by way of the now declassified Kissinger Report. Strange things abound when a TikTok account claims to be from the future.. and has receipts. That Campbell's Soup Exec was fired for absolutely tanking their 4th quarter profits. Trump voids 90% of Biden's auto-pen executive orders and dares him to say something about it. And of course, as usual fam we'll end up with the Fun Stuff


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Billboards that allude to troops defying orders are illegal and must end.

https://x.com/Timcast/status/1994117854904422434


The fallout has the potential to be huge

https://x.com/i/status/1993869166428999988


IS LIQUID CREMATION LEGAL WHERE YOU LIVE?

https://x.com/i/status/1994334096193908975


DHS caught operating out of Tel Aviv, Israel!!

https://x.com/i/status/1992414034688417866


Video of Naked Man Is Just E! Promo

https://www.adweek.com/lostremote/video-of-naked-man-is-just-e-promo-for-royals/


Gary Berntsen, former CIA operations officer

https://x.com/i/status/1993812618172096796


Israel has cleared a plan to relocate the Bnei Menashe Jews from India to the country.

https://x.com/firstpost/status/1994406794056384949


Replacement Migration

https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/unpd-egm_200010_un_2001_replacementmigration.pdf


Google Trends showed a small spike in traffic for 'Rahmanullah Lakanwal' on 11/20/2025, six days PRIOR to the attack.

https://x.com/i/status/1993906143417323666

