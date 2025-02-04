Panama's Relationship with the United States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a surprising turn of events, Panama's pro-American President Molina has agreed to phase out Chinese construction companies by 2028 in favor of American firms. Could this be the beginning of a new era where the US dollar's influence trumps other global currencies? Watch our latest interview with a Panama insider and learn more about the complex dynamics at play.
#WeaponizationOfTheUSDollar #EconomicSanctions #Panama #Taiwan #GlobalEconomics
