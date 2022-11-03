💪THE POWER OF THE CALLED - Part 2

The Power of the Called of God: Part 2. It’s time to go deeper into the Word of God and truly understand your position and what has been done for you. From God, Jesus, The Holy Spirit, You, and what it means for the world. Tune in and understand the Power of all Christians in Jesus’ mighty Name. So, let me ask: Are you a defeated, lifeless, spirit-drained zombie? Have you listened so long to the siren song that you have fallen asleep? Or, have you awaken and are willing to walk in the power of God? Do you love your sin and rebellion more than you love God? Or, will you sacrifice your very life to please the “Creator God,” the “Maker King,” and the “Warrior Christ”? #Spiritualgifts #God #Jesus #Gospel #GreatCommission

