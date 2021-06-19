BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UK: Food Shortages ‘Inevitable' - "The real food crisis for food supplies starts now."
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
17
Share
Report
4254 views • June 19, 2021
Industry experts are warning that food shortages are "inevitable" in the UK as crops rot without reaching retail. Imports of beef from the EU are to be cut 85% under Brexit, leaving Brits asking "Where's the beef?" and seeing absurdly high prices. What's more -- the mainstream media is acknowledging the food shortages ahead, which means we are truly entering the "Problem/Reaction" stage of the dialectic intended to herd people into accepting the "Solution" of the fake food from the technocrats. The UK may be ahead of the curve here, but this is going global -- watch this video to find out why.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/06/...

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer

On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support

Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

__

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018


⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)


Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Unconfirmed Reports: Syria May Send Troops to Yemen To Help Saudi Arabia Fight Ansar Allah

Unconfirmed Reports: Syria May Send Troops to Yemen To Help Saudi Arabia Fight Ansar Allah

Morgan S. Verity
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy