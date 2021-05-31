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You Can PRAISE & WORSHIP JESUS: Because Jesus is God
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11 views • May 31, 2021
You Can't PRAISE & WORSHIP JESUS: If He's Not God
Thy throne, O God, is for ever and ever: The sceptre of thy kingdom is a right sceptre. Thou lovest righteousness, and hatest wickedness: Therefore God, thy God, hath anointed thee with the oil of gladness above thy fellows. Psalm 45:6-7
Thy throne, O God, is for ever and ever: The sceptre of thy kingdom is a right sceptre. Thou lovest righteousness, and hatest wickedness: Therefore God, thy God, hath anointed thee with the oil of gladness above thy fellows. Psalm 45:6-7
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