Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Take Your Blinders Off!
271 views
channel image
Thomas Smith
Published 18 days ago |

Burly Rancher Has Some Choice Words For The Human Cattle!! Your Freedom Is Under Direct Attack!!This man I’m led to believe, has gained a rather substantial following on social media… Tik Tok, perhaps, for he speaks truth, and he’s quite literally tending to the human herd.  

In the spirit of his words, let’s take off the blinders and see what is really going on!

See: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022


Keywords
freedomslavesattackfood supplyawakensovereigntycattlesheepleworld economic forumspiritual warriorklaus schwabblinders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket