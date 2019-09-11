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Adult Stem Cells and the Treatment of Diabetes
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40 views • September 11, 2019
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Bone marrow stem cells have the ability to leave the bone marrow, migrate to the pancreas and become insulin producing cells.
Stem Cell Nutrition:
https://mystemcellpower.com/
https://mystemcellpower.com/adult-stem-cells-diabetes.html
Bone marrow stem cells have the ability to leave the bone marrow, migrate to the pancreas and become insulin producing cells.
Stem Cell Nutrition:
https://mystemcellpower.com/
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