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WelcomeTheEagle's Free VAERS Dashboard works on cell phones!
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60 views • June 10, 2021
The Eagle is on it! Get your phones and your laptops setup with the FREE VAERS Interactive Dashboard. The Eagle is bringing the heat. This data will have nowhere to hide anymore, ambiguity will be eliminated! To Del, Dr. Jim Meehan... I'm stepping out onto the Highwire with you guys! To Robert F. Kennedy and CHD please come fly with the Eagle! To John F and The Highwire's data people, hurry up! Let get this show on the road! Iron sharpens Iron. God Bless you all!
Tableau Public FREE VAERS DASHBOARD:
https://public.tableau.com/en-us/search/vizzes/welcometheeagle
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Tableau Public FREE VAERS DASHBOARD:
https://public.tableau.com/en-us/search/vizzes/welcometheeagle
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
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