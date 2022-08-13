There must be a special place in Hell for these people - TV predictive programing

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Jim Crenshaw
Programming the stupid and ignorant parent sheep to vax and kill the baby sheeple. If a parent does this now with all that is out there and available. They are guilty of murder. This is genocide. Parents do not kill your children over the flu.
Source: The David Knight Show
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FB4V9pZ6r8dh/