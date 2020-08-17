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Shadow Gate #ShadowGate 2020 - What They Don't Want You To See (Millie Weaver And Tore)
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346 views • August 17, 2020
1080p HD version - released on August 14th, 2020
#SHADOWGATE -- Millie Weaver (Millennial Millie) was arrested the day she was going to release this movie that details the shadow government that runs propaganda on populations around the world, including inside the United States. This documentary details their tactics on social media sites like youtube, facebook, twitter, and message boards, forums and wherever else people can be influenced.
This documentary is focused on the propaganda campaigns of the deep state and ShadowNet.
General James Jones
Michael Hayden
Eric Ciaramella
John Brennan
Russiagate
Cambridge Analytica
Roger Stone
Influence Operations
Psy Group
Paul Manafort
Robert Mueller
Seth Rich
Shawn Lucas
Clearforce
Download video: https://mega.nz/file/7tcghCCA#JjCdPRgIziFMJuS_80luMuUn8DPsH3B6izvjyjXEdOA
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver ‘arrested’ mid-premiere of her whistleblowing investigation into ‘shadow government’
Investigative reporter Millie Weaver and her husband have reportedly been arrested at the same time her documentary on the US “shadow government” was being screened on YouTube, sending Conservative Twitter into theory overdrive.
Weaver’s “arrest” at the couple’s home – which has yet to be confirmed by authorities – was initially reported by Infowars on Friday, shortly after the YouTube premiere of her documentary film “ShadowGate.” The film purports to expose the secrets of the massive ‘Deep State’ intelligence apparatus manipulating politics within the US and beyond its borders, based on the reports of two private intelligence whistleblowers.
Video of the couple’s apparent arrest, shot by Weaver herself, was posted to Twitter by her Infowars colleague Adan Salazar, opening on Weaver asking in disbelief if “a grand jury indicted [her].”
https://www.rt.com/usa/498072-millie-weaver-documentary-arrest-shadowgate/
#SHADOWGATE -- Millie Weaver (Millennial Millie) was arrested the day she was going to release this movie that details the shadow government that runs propaganda on populations around the world, including inside the United States. This documentary details their tactics on social media sites like youtube, facebook, twitter, and message boards, forums and wherever else people can be influenced.
This documentary is focused on the propaganda campaigns of the deep state and ShadowNet.
General James Jones
Michael Hayden
Eric Ciaramella
John Brennan
Russiagate
Cambridge Analytica
Roger Stone
Influence Operations
Psy Group
Paul Manafort
Robert Mueller
Seth Rich
Shawn Lucas
Clearforce
Download video: https://mega.nz/file/7tcghCCA#JjCdPRgIziFMJuS_80luMuUn8DPsH3B6izvjyjXEdOA
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver ‘arrested’ mid-premiere of her whistleblowing investigation into ‘shadow government’
Investigative reporter Millie Weaver and her husband have reportedly been arrested at the same time her documentary on the US “shadow government” was being screened on YouTube, sending Conservative Twitter into theory overdrive.
Weaver’s “arrest” at the couple’s home – which has yet to be confirmed by authorities – was initially reported by Infowars on Friday, shortly after the YouTube premiere of her documentary film “ShadowGate.” The film purports to expose the secrets of the massive ‘Deep State’ intelligence apparatus manipulating politics within the US and beyond its borders, based on the reports of two private intelligence whistleblowers.
Video of the couple’s apparent arrest, shot by Weaver herself, was posted to Twitter by her Infowars colleague Adan Salazar, opening on Weaver asking in disbelief if “a grand jury indicted [her].”
https://www.rt.com/usa/498072-millie-weaver-documentary-arrest-shadowgate/
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