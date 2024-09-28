BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE OLD WORLD IS IN THE CATACOMBS? PARTS 1-3 - The Bonesmen - My Lunch Break
America at War
America at War
147 followers
152 views • 7 months ago

The bombing of WW2 unearthed many Satanic Temples and Alters below the large, supposedly "Christian" Cathedrals.


It appears that the church above was just there for cover...

And the real purpose of these places was worshiping the Devil and his minions. And the Devil wants SACRIFICES, you summon the dark entities with BLOOD!


We see this right out in the open these days, they do not even hide it anymore!

It amazes me that these people are allowed to live among us!


It appears that mankind has become too cowardly to stand up and fight #Evil

Maybe it will be YOUR SKULL boiled, polished, and stacked neatly away next!

Or your child's...


Maybe it's time to stop cowering in fear and go demon hunting!


I don't believe this to be such a great mystery folks!

You have Freemasons, Jesuits, Catholics, Jews, and all kinds of Satanists around the world, living in every city around the earth...


These people perform human sacrifices all of the time!

And they prefer children! The bones have to go somewhere!

So they stack and pack them, and charge YOU to see them!


And also.... The Nephilim were known to "devour mankind"

Perhaps these are just like chicken bones at your house!


They already cooked them, at the meat, and want to keep the bones as a trophy! I really don't know, I'm just spit balling here. But that makes a whole lot more sense than the stories they give us!


original video:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/rcXqyjV0GHVd/


Which was mirrored from "My Lunch Break"

https://youtu.be/YwdDKk2YZKs?si=A7p00LSHspJo4Z-I

Keywords
evilsatantruthchurchcongresspolicegovernmentvaticanlawcatacomb
