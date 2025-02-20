Mohammad Mahmoud Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Report description: The Zionist occupation forces released prisoner Mohammad Mahmoud, 43 years old, who had been sentenced to 6 years and 19 months in prison. He is from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. Three Zionists were released by the resistance in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to long-term and life imprisonment.
Interview: Mohammad Mahmoud, the released prisoner
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 12/02/2025
