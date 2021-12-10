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Pfizer Will Not Give mRNA Shots To Countries Where They Face Legal Liabilities For Side Effects
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11 views • December 10, 2021
Pfizer Will Not Give mRNA Shots To Countries Where They Face Legal Liabilities For Side Effects
"Pfizer has been hesitant to go into some of the countries because of the liability problems, they don’t have a liability shield." - World Bank President David Malpass
So safe that Pfizer won't disperse it without immunity?
"Pfizer has been hesitant to go into some of the countries because of the liability problems, they don’t have a liability shield." - World Bank President David Malpass
So safe that Pfizer won't disperse it without immunity?
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