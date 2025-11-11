The Faithfulness of God Inside the 3 Days of Darkness 11-11-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sharing information from Jesus Christ through the Word of God on how His Faithfulness will be found inside the 3 days of darkness for His true children.
***Concerning the information I mentioned about redoing the My Lovely Jesus Ministry New Beginning webpage and YouTube channel in the video, "How the Enemy Uses Broken Promises & Vows against God's Children." The members of the 2 groups which includes the New Beginnings members I had stepped in to aid in spiritual warfare have now been released from under my care. Jesus Christ said it's time for them to now stand on their own feet.
The New Beginnings Ministry part will be temporarily on hold until I am told by our lovely Jesus Christ how to proceed in His Ministry. During this time I shall be sequestering further and focusing fully on our Lord Jesus Christ as we're all called to do.
I pray in Jesus Christ's Name this will answer the questions for those who wanted to know what I meant on the video. God bless. Stay under the Blood of Jesus Christ always. I love you all my brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ. 11-10-25
Deuteronomy 7:9 Know therefore that the Lord thy God, he is God, the faithful God, which keepeth covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations;
Odysee Channel: