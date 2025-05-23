FATIMA CLIP - MIRACLE OF THE SUN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OUR LADY OF FATIMA
WITNESSED BY 75,000 PEOPLE
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/748d71b2-f558-4fc6-9b0e-5685755d8548
Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times gave the film a positive review and wrote: "In the flourishing genre of faith-based movies, this is one of the better efforts we've seen." Peter Debruge of Variety wrote: "While not especially artful, Fatima honors those who stand by their convictions. That its role models are children makes the message all the more remarkable."