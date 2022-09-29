Iron Overload = Premature Aging. Scientific Community Dead Wrong on Iron Supplements. Morley Robbins, www.RCP123.org

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Morley Robbins - How Unbound Iron is Accelerating Your AgingTrinity Health Freedom Expo, 2022. www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com
Full Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kAjPPEBBag
Book: Cure Your Fatigue: How balancing 3 minerals and 1 protein is the solution you are looking for. ~ Morley Robbins, MBA, CHC
More at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthRootCause.html
Bio: "Morley Robbins, also known as The Magnesium Man is the author of Cure Your Fatigue: How balancing 3 minerals and 1 protein is the solution you are looking for. Robbins is a phenomenal health communicator, drawing on amazing amounts of research data. He is also a certified health coach, founder of The Root Cause Protocol and founder of the Magnesium Advocacy Group. Robbins has 32 years of experience as a Hospital Executive and Executive Consultant with a BA in Biology (Denison University, Ohio) and MBA from George Washington University in Healthcare Administration. Morley reads through vast quantities of medical research to decipher the core inter-relationships on magnesium, copper, retinol and iron." ~ www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com