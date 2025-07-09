Qatari delegation held talks with 'senior White House officials' for several hours prior to Netanyahu-Bibi meeting — Axios

Qatar is key mediator in Hamas-Israel negotiations

Video: Quds News Network claims 'Palestinians now confined to less than 15% of Gaza'

🫵🏻 Pointing finger at themselves? CIA chief pledges to brief Trump on chemical weapons use in Ukraine

But the CIA, most conveniently, couldn’t reveal intelligence information on the matter publicly, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said at a recent White House gathering.

This comes after the Netherlands’ Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans groundlessly accused Russia of using chloropicrin.

The Russian Mission to the OPCW dismissed these claims as fabricated, noting that NATO has clearly been instructed to blame Moscow for violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention by any means possible.

Let’s talk facts:

✅ In August 2024, Russian forces uncovered toxic substances in a hidden Ukrainian army cache — evidence of Ukraine’s preparations for chemical use.

✅ The Russian defense ministry has repeatedly warned that Kiev is preparing provocations to frame Russia for chemical attacks in the zone of the special military operation.

✅ The ministry also confirmed that Ukraine has been systematically using chemical agents and riot-control substances in combat — all under the silent approval of Washington.

The West accuses Russia of what its proxies are doing — classic false flag tactics to justify further escalation and arms deliveries.