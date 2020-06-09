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WHITE GENOCIDE A GLOBALIST AGENDA!
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212 views • June 09, 2020
There is a movement among the Elite to erasing the white race around the world because white are more likely to stand up against Tyranny, and
communism, and refuse to take vaccines.
This is what the CEO of the CDC said so it is the elites words not mine! They are the racist not me.
DISCORD.COM Truth money and freedom.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuW-vKrcwk2J873MmLf2WCA
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8RsQ0Q4K5bFv/
!AM*VESSLE* You Tube link
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDKhsekfA-EZ0KxOmBsS2g
American Man Link
AmericanMan1967 Discord.comhttps://discord.gg/yc8NYMu
UGETube.com https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@AmericaMan1967
TruuTube.com https://truutube.com/channel/1751483382/AmericanMan1967
Bitchute.comhttps://www.bitchute.com/channel/pJGCAHR0ik3x/
Google gmail [email protected]
brighteon.comhttps://www.brighteon.com/channels/americanman
Come join me on my Discord American Man 1967 https://discord.gg/7pSbebA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only.
This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
communism, and refuse to take vaccines.
This is what the CEO of the CDC said so it is the elites words not mine! They are the racist not me.
DISCORD.COM Truth money and freedom.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuW-vKrcwk2J873MmLf2WCA
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8RsQ0Q4K5bFv/
!AM*VESSLE* You Tube link
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDKhsekfA-EZ0KxOmBsS2g
American Man Link
AmericanMan1967 Discord.comhttps://discord.gg/yc8NYMu
UGETube.com https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@AmericaMan1967
TruuTube.com https://truutube.com/channel/1751483382/AmericanMan1967
Bitchute.comhttps://www.bitchute.com/channel/pJGCAHR0ik3x/
Google gmail [email protected]
brighteon.comhttps://www.brighteon.com/channels/americanman
Come join me on my Discord American Man 1967 https://discord.gg/7pSbebA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only.
This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
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