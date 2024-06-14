Ravenous Wolves and Grumblers

Steve Dupuie defines 'ravenous wolves' as those who are within the congregations of the true church, but they do not truly believe the truth--they also tend to want to draw members after themselves. He mentions that they are following Satan's pattern. Steve Dupuie defined grumblers as those who are within the congregations of the true church, but who complain as well as those who tend to listen to talebearers who grumble about church leadership. He points out that God warns us through Jude and others. He stated that Jesus warns of wolves and grumblers who are also not congregants in the Book of Matthew--he says their only interest is to destroy the flock. Steve Dupuie mentions coming grumblers and flatterers that are prophesied to arise in these latter times from the Book of Daniel. He mentions that the time will come when the coming King of the North will turn against the Continuing Church of God. Steve Dupuie mentions that while they may not outwardly appear to be wolves and grumblers as they appear, we should be able to know them by their fruits.

