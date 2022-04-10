【Ukraine Rescue】One French Volunteer “I Will Wear It To Support You”

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/07/2022 One French volunteer in a talk with Nicole expressed how much he likes the NFSC hat because it shows the will of the Chinese people to overthrow the CCP. He would like to get one of our hats and wear it to show his support for us.