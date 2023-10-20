▪️Russian troops have struck military targets in central and eastern Ukraine.

In Pawlohrad, a chemical plant where the assembly of the Vilkha MLRS was being carried out was hit.

▪️There were also several explosions in Sumy: the sports Complex "Olympus" was also hit by fire.

According to some reports, the facility was used as a deployment point for the AFU.

▪️The AFU attempted to attack Sevastopol with two modernized missiles from the S-200 system.

One missile landed near the Black Sea Fleet repair base in Inkerman, the second near the Memorial Wall.

▪️On the northern flank of the Avdiivka section, Russian troops were able to occupy the most important stronghold on the terraces.

Nevertheless, the enemy managed to counterattack near Berdychi and push the assault troops back to the railroad.

▪️In the Orikhiv section of the front, the AFU have resumed attempts to break through the defenses near Verbove.

At the moment, the Russian forces are managing to thwart all attacks with concentrated artillery fire.

▪️In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian command continued to increase its grouping on the right bank of the Dnipro river.

Russian troops are striking at places where the enemy is concentrated, using Iskanders, among other things.

▪️On the left bank, Russian troops struck at the AFU saboteurs near Pishchanivka.

To the east, action was being taken to dislodge another enemy group near the village of Krynky.

