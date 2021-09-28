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** FLIGHT SURGEON SUGGESTS GROUNDING VAXXED MILITARY AND AIRLINE PILOTS ** - Merritt/Long - 27/Sep/2021
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193 views • September 28, 2021
** Army Doctor & Aerospace Medicine Specialist LTC. Theresa Long Calls On Pentagon To Ground ALL Pilots That Have Taken COVID Shots
- The Washington Standard, Tim Brown – 27/Sep/2021
Article: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/army-doctor-aerospace-medicine-specialist-ltc-theresa-long-calls-on-pentagon-to-ground-all-pilots-that-have-taken-covid-shots/
-- Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, who is a Flight Surgeon and Aerospace Medicine Specialist, provided an affidavit in which she recommends the Secretary of Defense to ground all pilots that have received the COVID shots.
I, Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS being duly sworn, depose and state as follows:
1. I make this affidavit, as a whistle blower under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, Title 10 U.S.C. § 1034, in support of the above referenced MOTION as expert testimony in support thereof.
7. h) That, by virtue of their occupations, said flight crews present extraordinary risks to themselves and others given the equipment they operate, munitions carried thereon and areas of operation in close proximity to populated areas.
10. k) That, in accordance with the foregoing, I hereby recommend to the Secretary of Defense that all pilots, crew and flight personnel in the military service who required hospitalization from injection or received any Covid 19 vaccination be grounded similarly for further dispositive assessment.
- please read full affidavit in url listed above --
** Former Military Doctor Lee Merritt: “The COVID Vaccine Program Killed More Young Active Duty People Than COVID”
- The Washington Standard, Tim Brown – 27/Sep/2021
- Article: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/former-military-doctor-lee-merritt-the-covid-vaccine-program-killed-more-young-active-duty-people-than-covid-video/
-- Dr. Lee Merritt completed an Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in the United States Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon where she also studied bioweapons before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. She has been involved in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She also is a member of America’s Frontline Doctors and has appeared numerous times on The Sons of Liberty morning show.
In addressing America’s Frontline Doctors recently, Dr. Merritt informed them that during 2020 there were only 20 deaths among active duty military personnel that were related to the alleged COVID. Yet, following the military’s stupid “vaccination” program, there have been reports of tumors and over 80 cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart that has a 5-year mortality rate of about 66%.
- see full article listed in url above --
- The Washington Standard, Tim Brown – 27/Sep/2021
Article: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/army-doctor-aerospace-medicine-specialist-ltc-theresa-long-calls-on-pentagon-to-ground-all-pilots-that-have-taken-covid-shots/
-- Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, who is a Flight Surgeon and Aerospace Medicine Specialist, provided an affidavit in which she recommends the Secretary of Defense to ground all pilots that have received the COVID shots.
I, Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS being duly sworn, depose and state as follows:
1. I make this affidavit, as a whistle blower under the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, Title 10 U.S.C. § 1034, in support of the above referenced MOTION as expert testimony in support thereof.
7. h) That, by virtue of their occupations, said flight crews present extraordinary risks to themselves and others given the equipment they operate, munitions carried thereon and areas of operation in close proximity to populated areas.
10. k) That, in accordance with the foregoing, I hereby recommend to the Secretary of Defense that all pilots, crew and flight personnel in the military service who required hospitalization from injection or received any Covid 19 vaccination be grounded similarly for further dispositive assessment.
- please read full affidavit in url listed above --
** Former Military Doctor Lee Merritt: “The COVID Vaccine Program Killed More Young Active Duty People Than COVID”
- The Washington Standard, Tim Brown – 27/Sep/2021
- Article: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/former-military-doctor-lee-merritt-the-covid-vaccine-program-killed-more-young-active-duty-people-than-covid-video/
-- Dr. Lee Merritt completed an Orthopaedic Surgery Residency in the United States Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon where she also studied bioweapons before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. She has been involved in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She also is a member of America’s Frontline Doctors and has appeared numerous times on The Sons of Liberty morning show.
In addressing America’s Frontline Doctors recently, Dr. Merritt informed them that during 2020 there were only 20 deaths among active duty military personnel that were related to the alleged COVID. Yet, following the military’s stupid “vaccination” program, there have been reports of tumors and over 80 cases of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart that has a 5-year mortality rate of about 66%.
- see full article listed in url above --
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