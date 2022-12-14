Crushing People and Nations Alike

The World Health Organization (WHO) was and remains the primary driver of the totalitarian policies and practices that crushed people and nations alike from the start of COVID-19. Journalist Alex Newman and I examine some of its latest and upcoming threats. Imagine a WHO vaccine passport required before you can travel. Imagine it has your complete medical and psychiatric history and, soon after, your social credit score. Maybe it’s also where they require you to keep your digital currency. They will try to impose control over us in every and any way they can. Further imagine WHO becoming the authority over mental health in the world—and how it will turn the Earth into a giant mental hospital rivaling the worst of the old state mental hospitals and the Russian gulag, confining everyone except the elites. See proof on this show that none of this farfetched. That's clearly in the works. The global predators whom we document in COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey have no moral restraints in regard to anything they do to us.