Evil Rulers & Divided Nations vs Patriots, Prophets & God

When evil rules nations fall! Just like the divided nation of Judah and Israel of old, so
the nations are dividing and preparing for war. Though the enemy is coming in
like a flood, God is raising a standard among His people. He is our true King
and serving Him is all that matters, even in a godless and hostile world. He IS
our Hiding Place, our shield and strong tower, we can run to Him and be saved
and safe!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.