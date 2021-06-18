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Why WIFI Will Be Tracking You In 2024
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73 views • June 18, 2021
I think they can do a lot this now, but in 2024 they have stepped it up. It is down right scary, what future wifi capabilities will be. In simple terms everything we say, do, etc will be monitored! Future wifi will have the capacity to diagnose medical issue, monitor hand gestures, track physical movements in our homes etc.
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