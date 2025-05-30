BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Essential Maintenance Key Performance Indicators That Facility Managers Needs to Monitor
innomaintcmms
innomaintcmms
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 16 hours ago

Most maintenance teams run into the same problem:

They work hard—but they’re not sure if they’re improving.

That’s where Maintenance KPIs come in.


Tracking the right maintenance metrics gives you crystal-clear visibility into what’s working, what’s costing you, and how you can scale your team’s performance without burnout or guesswork.


Here are the 10 KPIs every facility manager should monitor:

- Planned Maintenance % – More planning, less chaos.

- MTTR & MTBF – Faster repairs, fewer breakdowns.

- Maintenance Backlog – What’s piling up and why.

- OEE – Equipment availability, performance & quality in one score.

- PM Compliance – Are your preventive tasks actually happening?

- Maintenance Cost / Unit – Are you spending smart?

- Maintenance Hours Spent – Where’s the time going?

- Schedule Compliance – Are you on time, every time?

- Equipment Availability – Because uptime matters.


These metrics aren’t just numbers—they’re your roadmap to reduced downtime, better asset performance, and fewer surprise breakdowns.


Read the full blog here to break it down, metric by metric

Keywords
maintenancemetricscmmssmartmaintenancepredictivemaintenancefacilityopsmaintenancekpioeeassetperformancemaintenanceanalyticsfacilitymanagementworkordermanagementdatadrivenmaintenancemaintenancesuccessmaintenanceleadershipoperationsefficiency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy