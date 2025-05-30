Essential Maintenance Key Performance Indicators That Facility Managers Needs to Monitor

Most maintenance teams run into the same problem:

They work hard—but they’re not sure if they’re improving.

That’s where Maintenance KPIs come in.





Tracking the right maintenance metrics gives you crystal-clear visibility into what’s working, what’s costing you, and how you can scale your team’s performance without burnout or guesswork.





Here are the 10 KPIs every facility manager should monitor:

- Planned Maintenance % – More planning, less chaos.

- MTTR & MTBF – Faster repairs, fewer breakdowns.

- Maintenance Backlog – What’s piling up and why.

- OEE – Equipment availability, performance & quality in one score.

- PM Compliance – Are your preventive tasks actually happening?

- Maintenance Cost / Unit – Are you spending smart?

- Maintenance Hours Spent – Where’s the time going?

- Schedule Compliance – Are you on time, every time?

- Equipment Availability – Because uptime matters.





These metrics aren’t just numbers—they’re your roadmap to reduced downtime, better asset performance, and fewer surprise breakdowns.





Read the full blog here to break it down, metric by metric