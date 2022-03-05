© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning Lady GaGa Fame Commercial.
Follow
0
Share
Report
260 views • March 05, 2022
Majestic 12 Hub, [3/4/2022 9:22 AM]
#BlackGoo #Satanism
LADY GAGA
"FAME" Perfume Commercial
"I wanted to extract the feeling and the scent of blood and semen from molecular structures, so that's where that [report] came from." Molecular structures? Sound confusing? Gaga explained: "[Blood and semen] is in the perfume but it doesn't smell like that--you just get the after feeling of sex from the semen and the blood is primal."
The "blood" part of her fragrance is actually derived from her own blood. "It was taken out of my own blood sample so it's a sense of having me on your skin."
"the perfume smells like an expensive hooker."
#BlackGoo #Satanism
LADY GAGA
"FAME" Perfume Commercial
"I wanted to extract the feeling and the scent of blood and semen from molecular structures, so that's where that [report] came from." Molecular structures? Sound confusing? Gaga explained: "[Blood and semen] is in the perfume but it doesn't smell like that--you just get the after feeling of sex from the semen and the blood is primal."
The "blood" part of her fragrance is actually derived from her own blood. "It was taken out of my own blood sample so it's a sense of having me on your skin."
"the perfume smells like an expensive hooker."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.