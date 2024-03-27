Create New Account
Suicide Satan's Ultimate Victory
On the Beach; I want to talk to you guys about the beach, who was there and who was not?

Music by Send Rain

Three questions and all is forgiven, restoration?

 

My question is what if Judas had been on the beach that morning?

 

Lord, I messed up, I thought if I forced your hand you would have overthrown the Romans and established your kingdom?

 

I was doing things my way in my time and I was wrong, I’m sorry I failed you? What would Jesus have done?

 

We’ll never know because Judas hanged himself, and landed in Hell just as the scripture fore told?

 

Bottom line, never give up on God, no matter what, He will always be there, it’s not over until you take your last breath.

