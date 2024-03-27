Suicide Satan's Ultimate Victory

Music by Send Rain
Three questions and all is forgiven, restoration?
My question is what if Judas had been on the beach that morning?
Lord, I messed up, I thought if I forced your hand you would have overthrown the Romans and established your kingdom?
I was doing things my way in my time and I was wrong, I’m sorry I failed you? What would Jesus have done?
We’ll never know because Judas hanged himself, and landed in Hell just as the scripture fore told?
Bottom line, never give up on God, no matter what, He will always be there, it’s not over until you take your last breath.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.