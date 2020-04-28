Dr. Rashid Buttar Exposed by Joe Imbriano - 60Ghz WiGig, Covid-19 Fake Deaths, 5G Rollout in Schools for Massive Second Death Wave & Bigger Crackdown

Expert magneto-biologist and Chemistry major Joe Imbriano, explains how the 5G technology being rolled out while the world is on lockdown, is deliberately being placed in schools and public places to create a 'second wave' of mass deaths which (after date of posting on 28th April 2020) would also subsequently be blamed on the fake ''virus'' they had manufactured from the beginning. The 5G weapons resonate at 60Ghz frequency which is the precise absorption spectrum of human oxygen uptake. It also attacks Iodine. They are beam-forming, meaning they lock onto certain technologies, such as Apple Ear Pods, or Wifi Routers, and then shoot the deadly millimetre wave frequency at the object when they lock on.



THE WEAPONRY IS GOING TO UNDERGO REMOTE TESTING. THEY CANNOT HAVE PEOPLE IN THE PLACES WHEN IT IS TESTED BECAUSE OF THE DEADLY EFFECTS IT WILL HAVE. WHEN THEY TURN ON THE OXYGEN MOLECULE AND IODING MOLECULE FREQUENCIES IN THESE WIFI ROUTERS, ACCESS POINTS AND ANTENNA ARRAYS, YOU WILL SEE THE DEATHS AND THEY WILL BLAME ON SOME BOGUS VIRUS AND WILL FORCE THE VACCINES, QUARANTINES AND RELOCATIONS. WHEN THEY GO LIVE WITH 5G AND THESE SYSTEMS IN A FEW YEARS, WHEN THEY ARE ALL UP AND RUNNING SIMULTANEOUSLY, THE RESULTS WILL BE A REPEAT OF 1918 DEATH TOLL OF 100 MILLION PEOPLE WHICH WAS ALSO ELECTROMAGENTICALLY INDUCED. WHEN THEY PULL THIS OFF, WHEN THEY FLIP THE SWITCH, PEOPLE WILL DROP LIKE FLIES.



Imbriano exposes that the hospitals are empty on purpose to prepare for this mass death event that will be caused by the installation of the 5G technology and this will be used as the pretext to crackdown even harder on ALL dissent, simultaneously presenting vaccines as the solution to the problem them caused. The entire agenda is congruent with the Bildeberg Group plan to cull the population, as they are Eugenicists obsessed with depopulating the earth.



For solutions- GET RID of your WiFi and your SMART meters. These so called 'SMART' meters- know what that stands for?



Secret Military Application of Residential Technologies (S.M.A.R.T)