🚨💥Funeral Director From Milton Keanes (UK), Warns Of The Dangers Of The 'Flu' Jab.
NEQSNEWS.TV🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿
Published 16 hours ago

[THEY] Are Knowingly murdering our loved ones, even knowing what the "jab" is doing .. killing them !!


Crimes Against Humanity WILL NOT be tolerated.

[THEY] Will ALL be held accountable.

When We The People take back our governments WORLDWIDE ie w/ support from our Militaries.

They will all face tribunals, have their day in court.

There's NO ESCAPING this ! !

Nuremberg Trials 2.0 Incoming .. Tick Tock ! !


In The End..


GOD WINS ! !

🙏✝️


Keywords
2022milton keanes funeral directorexposes an admittance of murder by flu jab

