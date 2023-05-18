🚨💥Funeral Director From Milton Keanes (UK), Warns Of The Dangers Of The 'Flu' Jab.

[THEY] Are Knowingly murdering our loved ones, even knowing what the "jab" is doing .. killing them !!
Crimes Against Humanity WILL NOT be tolerated.
[THEY] Will ALL be held accountable.
When We The People take back our governments WORLDWIDE ie w/ support from our Militaries.
They will all face tribunals, have their day in court.
There's NO ESCAPING this ! !
Nuremberg Trials 2.0 Incoming .. Tick Tock ! !
In The End..
GOD WINS ! !
🙏✝️
