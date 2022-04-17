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Whilst Ukraine Attacks Russia The UK Bravely Resists Peace.
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80 views • April 17, 2022
Whilst Ukraine Attacks Russia The UK Bravely Resists Peace.
https://rumble.com/v11b77l-whilst-ukraine-attacks-russia-the-uk-bravely-resists-peace..html
Today's episode features, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News. There is a huge Nazi problem in Ukraine how will it play out.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
Times Article: - https://archive.ph/LEjwo
Ministere Des Armies Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3DyhrAk
Ministere Des Armies Map: - https://bit.ly/3DzdY4u
WP Article 001: - https://wapo.st/36NXxoT
WP Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3wXZI40
BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/1Px04
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Britain, Chooses War, Over Peace
https://rumble.com/v11b77l-whilst-ukraine-attacks-russia-the-uk-bravely-resists-peace..html
Today's episode features, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News. There is a huge Nazi problem in Ukraine how will it play out.
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Sources:
*****************
Times Article: - https://archive.ph/LEjwo
Ministere Des Armies Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3DyhrAk
Ministere Des Armies Map: - https://bit.ly/3DzdY4u
WP Article 001: - https://wapo.st/36NXxoT
WP Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3wXZI40
BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/1Px04
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Britain, Chooses War, Over Peace
Keywords
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