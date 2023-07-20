From My Cold, Dead Hands! (AM Radio Edition) - #NewWorldNextWeek

July 20, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw523/
This week on the New World Next Week: the WHO admits aspartame causes cancer; the BRICS are set to expand as the New World Order takes shape according to plan; and AM radio in cars may be a thing of the past.
