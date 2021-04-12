© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Securing the Capital
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • April 12, 2021
Sheriff JaneFonda1942 secures the capital from radical anarchist.
Tom Clancy Division 2 a pandemic breaks down society and the cure is worse then the disease. I am amazed how visionary Clancy's work can be. This video is not intended to insult the peaceful protestors at the capital who are currently being blamed for the all the wrongs of America. That type of politics divides a nation and doesn't bring it together.
Tom Clancy Division 2 a pandemic breaks down society and the cure is worse then the disease. I am amazed how visionary Clancy's work can be. This video is not intended to insult the peaceful protestors at the capital who are currently being blamed for the all the wrongs of America. That type of politics divides a nation and doesn't bring it together.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.