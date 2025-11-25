The very same "road of death" that remained the only way out of Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad for the Armed Forces of Ukraine until the very last day.

The smoking equipment is still visible.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 25, 2025

▪️ At night, the Krasnodar Territory was subjected to one of the most prolonged and massive enemy attacks. Six residents of the region were wounded, at least 20 houses were damaged in five municipalities. Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Kabardinka, Pervorechenskoye, Borisovka, Myskhako, and Sochi also repelled an air attack. The enemy launched drones bypassing Crimea and through the Sea of Azov. In the Rostov region, in Taganrog and the Neklinovsky district, one person was killed, and 10 residents received various injuries. In Taganrog, the facade and windows of two apartment buildings and one private house were damaged, as well as parked cars; a warehouse caught fire in the industrial zone. In the Neklinovsky district, a private house caught fire in the village of Petrushino. In the village of Veselo-Voznesenka, a gas pipeline pipe near a private house was damaged.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck Kiev (https://t.me/dva_mjors_kOrtiZoL/4800), and in the Odessa region, after hits on the thermal power plant, there were power outages. Explosions were heard in the Kharkov, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions. Hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles were also used.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the "North" group of forces continues to push through the AFU defense in the Sumy region with heavy fighting. In the areas of Andreevka and Varachino, our forces struck identified groups of Ukrainian troops. On the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky front sections, Russian artillery struck Ukrainian forces near Ryzhevka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, on the Kazinka-Mikhaylovka road, an FPV drone attacked a GAZelle vehicle, wounding the driver. In the village of Repyakhovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, an FPV drone struck a passenger car; a woman died in the hospital, a man was wounded. At the Nechaevka-Ziborovka road intersection, a Ukrainian drone attacked a passenger car, wounding a woman. A civilian was wounded as a result of a drone strike on a commercial facility in the village of Bessonovka. Many settlements are under attack by the Nazis.

▪️ Intense fighting is ongoing in the southern part of Volchansk on the Kharkov direction. West of Synelnykove, fighting continues in the forest area. On the Liptsovsky section, there are no changes; positional battles are ongoing.

▪️ In Seversk, our assault groups were spotted by the enemy on the northeastern outskirts of the city, although previously Russian Armed Forces units were noted only in the southern part of the built-up area.

▪️ Fighting is ongoing on the eastern outskirts of Konstantinovka. Our forces are leveling the front near Ivanpolye.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the "Vostok" group of forces took the settlement of Zatishye; there are reports of our vanguard entering the outskirts of Guliaipole, an important enemy stronghold. Our sabotage and reconnaissance groups are likely operating.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, @DnevnikDesantnika (https://t.me/DnevnikDesantnika) confirms the entry of our units into Novodanilovka. Fighting continues on the western outskirts of Malaya Tokmachka. Our troops are working to encircle Orechov.

▪️ The enemy is gradually concentrating additional UAV units on the Kherson direction to cut off the logistics of the "Dnepr" group of forces from the coastline. All main routes will soon be within the strike drone operational zone of the AFU without countermeasures. The coastal zone of Kherson on the right bank of the Dnieper is again filling with enemy reserves.





Summary compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)