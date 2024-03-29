Create New Account
Survive the Emerging War
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
We are in the midst of a wide-ranging war for control of our social systems and minds. Much of this war has been hidden from public attention as it involves mostly unconventional warfare.

What are called the “white hats” are those working to expose and stop tyranny by the cabal of longstanding wealthy families and their operatives. Great progress has been made, and a growing number of people are becoming aware.

However, those remaining evil actors on the dark side still have the potential to generate mass chaos with the agents and technologies they control.


